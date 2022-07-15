SUNBURY — The front of the Northumberland County Courthouse has a temporary ramp installed as contractors work on the next phase of the restoration project.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project is expected to be finished in the fall. An official date is not yet determined.
"We are beginning the process of restoring the (ADA-compliant) ramp at the front of the courthouse," said Skavery. "The process will take about two months to complete. In the interim, a temporary ramp has been installed. The rear exterior of the courthouse is also being worked on."
The contractor had some delays with the removal of trees along Second Street, but the trees should be coming down soon. The City of Sunbury also removed its trees along Second Street, said Skavery.
"In addition to the ramp and rear being completed, we have a few odds and ends to wrap up with the HVAC and Electrical Systems," he said. "Once finished, the commissioners plan on taking a final tour of the building to make sure everything is satisfactory."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the project seems to be moving well except for the tree removal.
"That should have been done long ago," said Klebon. "We wanted to have that done by Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration (in early July). Other than that, things are moving pretty well."
The whole front facade and the doors will be refinished and back to their original conditions, said Klebon.
"We also want to light that tower up, so we're coming up with different ways that will be feasible," he said.
In May 2021, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315, which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355, which includes three alternates.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The county last month was also awarded a $100,000 grant from PHMC for the next phase of county rehabilitation courthouse project. The county will use the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant for the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor.