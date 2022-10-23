SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will host a town hall meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss what has become a controversial ordinance designed to get a better understanding of who is living in the city.
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, has been working with the code office and solicitor Joel Wiest on enforcing an already-in-place ordinance that will require landlords to provide their tenants’ photo identifications and background checks to City Hall, as well as beginning to enforce a 2012 ordinance banning convicted drug dealers from living in the city for seven years.
“We want to know who is living here,” Barnhart said. “This is an ordinance that is already in place but has not been enforced, and we want to start to enforce this.”
The landlord-tenant ordinance which banned convicted drug dealers from renting in Sunbury for at least seven years also requires that a manager be designated for all rental properties. The council passed the ordinance in 2012 under former Mayor David Persing.
Barnhart said he and Wiest are working up the new language to be voted on by the council for new guidelines for renters’ permits.
Council wanted to hear from the public before it passed the updated ordinance.
Wiest said council and Mayor Josh Brosious will listen to the public but the town hall meeting will not necessarily be a question-and-answer session.
The way the current ordinance is written is a manager or owner must live within 25 miles of Sunbury and be available in case of emergencies. A rash of 2012 drug raids that included several Sunbury renters was a catalyst for the ordinance, Persing said at the time.
Persing fumed after saying he was hearing Sunbury was a top spot for drug dealers in Northumberland County, and he wanted to ban all convicted drug offenders from renting in the city forever.
The council toned down Persing’s demands and passed the ordinance stating drug-selling convicts are banned from renting in Sunbury for 84 months before they can reapply.
Barnhart said he and Wiest are working up new language on that portion of the ordinance for council Brosious to review.
Currently the ordinance 134-9 “Illegal activities,” reads, “An individual convicted of any felony drug offense, upon conviction and expiration of any applicable appeal period, shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit. “Felony drug offense” shall mean an offense that is punishable by imprisonment for more than one year under any law of the United States or of a state or foreign country that prohibits or restricts conduct relating to narcotic drugs and other controlled substances, and specifically including any prohibited act under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act,”
The ordinance goes on to say, “a convicted illegal substance distributor shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit and shall be considered in violation of this chapter. Seven years after an individual’s conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period, that individual shall be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit, provided that the individual has no additional conviction(s) of any felony drug offense during that seven-year period. Failure of the property owner to remove said convicted individual from the residential rental unit shall result in nonrenewal of the housing permit.”
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the ordinance hasn’t been enforced but it is a good deterrent.
“It’s a tough ordinance to keep up with,” he said.
Brosious said he is also in favor of enforcing the ordinance.
“I look forward to the discussion of the ordinance on Monday,” Brosious said. “I want the taxpayers, homeowners, business owners, and citizens to fully understand the ordinance and intention behind it.”
Brosious said if anyone has suggestions they should come to the meeting and speak.
“I want individuals to understand this is a step to help stop these violent crimes in Sunbury and I will not sit back and continue to let these crimes happen in our city,” he said. “If citizens disagree with the ordinance, that is OK, then come to the meeting with another solution to help fix the problem on stopping these crimes and criminals from coming to Sunbury and putting a bad light on our city. I will do everything in my power to keep our residents safe and stop these crimes.”