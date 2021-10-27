SUNBURY — Convicted killer Brentt M. Sherwood is off death row but will remain imprisoned for life.
Following a two-day evidentiary hearing in Northumberland County Court this week, Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. ordered that Sherwood's sentence of death from July 30, 2007, be vacated. Sherwood remains imprisoned without the possibility of parole based on the first-degree murder conviction and agreement of the defense and Commonwealth. Sherwood also agreed to withdraw all Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) claims related to the penalty phase of his trial.
"The court finds that the defendant has made a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waivers of his right to file and litigate post-sentence motions, and has made a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waiver of his right to seek review in the Pennsylvania Appellate Courts, as well as in the federal courts of the newly imposed sentences resulting from the agreement between the Commonwealth and the defendant, including the issue pertaining to the penalty phase relief contained in the defendant's second amended PCRA Petition and his supplemental seconded amended PCRA petition."
The court finds that the PCRA claims related to the guilt phase of the defendant's trial remain contested by the Commonwealth and the parties will proceed with an evidentiary hearing related solely to the guilt phase claims.
Sherwood, 42, was convicted 14 years ago of beating his 4½-year-old stepdaughter to death. Sherwood, a former Northumberland resident, was sentenced to death in 2007 after a Northumberland County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the December 2004 beating death of 4½-year-old stepdaughter, Marlee Reed. During the trial, Sherwood admitted punching and kicking the child repeatedly in their Northumberland home but claimed he was high on cocaine and did not mean to kill her.
Woelfel also imposed a sentence of 3 1/2 years to seven in state prison for the conviction of endangering the welfare of a child and the conviction of aggravated assault merges with the first-degree murder conviction, according to court documents.
Sherwood had originally listed 106 different reasons why he should be awarded a new trial, including ineffective counsel, inappropriate or unlawful procedures from the late Judge William Harvey Wiest, procedural deficiencies and errors or omission of record, according to a 342-page Post Conviction Relief Act motion that was originally filed in 2012.
Sherwood, currently incarcerated at State Correctional Institution-Phoenix in Skippack Township, Montgomery County, was one of 112 inmates — all male — currently on death row in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Pennsylvania is one of 27 remaining death penalty states; three more states have abolished capital punishment in the last two years, according to The Associated Press.
Governor Tom Wolf in 2015 issued a moratorium on executions, citing concerns about innocence, racial bias, and the death penalty’s effects on victims’ families. The moratorium expires when Wolf leaves office in 2023, according to the AP. Pennsylvania's last execution was in 1999.
Sherwood was represented by defense attorney Edward J. Rymsza. The Commonwealth was represented by attorney William Ross Stoycos, a senior deputy through the state Attorney General's office.
The defense has 60 days to file the first briefs concerning the remaining claims of the PCRA, according to court documents.