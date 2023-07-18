SUNBURY — The state Superior Court will decide if convicted killer Jahrid Burgess should get a new trial after oral arguments were held in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Burgess filed an appeal in January to his 2021 conviction for his part in the homicide of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
In a 69-page filing to the state Superior Court, Burgess, through his attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel, is asking for a new trial after claiming testimony from an expert doctor should not have been used.
Burgess was sentenced to up to 50 years but no less than 24 years in state prison. In November 2021, a jury found Burgess guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The jury found Burgess not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
At the November sentencing, Burgess addressed the court and said he owned his part in the crime.
“I take 100 percent responsibility for what happened to Arabella,” he said at the time. “I ask Arabella, God and the people of Northumberland County to forgive me. You all don’t have to but I owe this to you: Arabella will remain in my mind and dreams.”
Burgess was convicted of beating Parker so badly, she died from her injuries a month later. According to police and testimony, Burgess also waited to call 911 for 49 minutes after the child was injured.
Feudale and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz both appeared in Harrisburg Tuesday for 15-minutes each of oral arguments before the panel of judges.
Northumberland County Senior Judge Charles Saylor said in his opinion, “the court’s decisions were free from legal error and that there is no merit to Burgess’ appeal and the sentence is affirmed.”
Burgess’ girlfriend at the time, Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, was also convicted for her part in the abuse and is also appealing her case as an accomplice to the murder.
Burgess claims a key witness for the state, Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger Medical Center, who was considered an expert, did not have to answer questions about his methodology about diagnosing the case. Feudale claims Bellino presumed child abuse at the outset of the investigation that suggests a plan or intent to find child abuse regardless of whether it existed.
The Superior Court has no timeline to issue a ruling.