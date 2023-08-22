LEWISBURG — Convicted killer Myrle Miller will appear in October for a post-sentencing motion in Union County Court in an effort to have her charges overturned or a new trial granted.
Miller, who is represented by defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, is scheduled to appear in front of Senior Judge Edward Reibman, of Lehigh County, at 10 a.m. Oct. 24. Ulmer earlier this month filed a motion for post-sentence relief for Miller, 77, who was convicted by a jury in April of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband John Nichols on April 14, 2018.
Miller was sentenced last month to serve a mandatory life sentence in prison for a first-degree murder conviction as well as a consecutive sentence of 104 to 294 months for an additional five felony counts: insurance fraud, theft by deception of more than $25,000, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.
In addition to the prison sentence, Reibman also ordered Miller to pay restitution in the amount of $395,546.92.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson was assisted in the prosecution during the trial by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck.