SUNBURY — An emotional testimony from accused teenaged killer Norman Gundrum Jr. highlighted the morning part of a resentencing hearing in Northumberland County Court today.
The 42-year-old Gundrum, who was sentenced to life without parole in 1995 for killing Bobby Coup in 1993, is fighting to be resentenced in county court. The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
"I'm so sorry," Gundrum said when asked by defense attorney Joseph D'Andrea what he would say to Coup. "You (Coup) should be here today. If I could take his place, I would."
Gundrum, incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed Coup in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995, and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
Gundrum, who was brought to tears at times Wednesday, testified that he grew up in a home with an alcoholic father and an absent mother with a gambling addiction. He testified that he was sexually abused by dozens of men from age 8 to 16 and experienced physical and emotional problems due to this.
He testified he was forced to perform oral sex on Coup and others the night of the murder. He said Coup later asked for more sexual favors, but Gundrum said no and Coup started throwing rocks at him. Gundrum said he "charged" at Coup, began hitting him and blacked out. He said he knew he stabbed him, and he woke up standing over Coup's body.
Gundrum testified that he spent the last 25 years in jail trying to better himself. He earned his GED and his associate's degree, took dozens of courses in jail, sought psychological help, became a Christian and started a scholarship in Coup's memory. He said he has only received three infractions while in prison in 25 years.
"Prison saved me," Gundrum said. "I understand I'm locked up and I should be because I've destroyed lives, but I've taken steps."
Wednesday's hearing also included testimony from friends, his pastor, and mentors. They all spoke of Gundrum's positive and caring attitude.
The second half of today's hearing will include cross examination from Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case, and then closing arguments.
It is not clear whether Judge Paige Rosini will make a decision today, but the hearing is scheduled for a second day starting at 9:15 a.m. tomorrow.
Zenzinger said Coup's family is not at the hearing. His mother was unable to be reached.