Convicted killer Norman Gundrum Jr. could be released from jail in the next six months after Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini resentenced him to time served to life for a 1993 murder when he was 16-years-old.
Six witnesses, including an apologetic and emotional Gundrum, provided five hours of testimony and closing arguments on Wednesday in front of Rosini. Rosini announced this morning Gundrum is immediately eligible for parole. His attorney said the process could take six months.
The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives 42-year-old Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Gundrum, incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed 18-year-old Bobby Coup 64 times in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.