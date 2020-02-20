COAL TOWNSHIP — A convicted killer serving a life sentence plus at least 27 additional years, faces felony aggravated assault after troopers said he split blood and attempted to strike a correctional officer at SCI-Coal Township with a shank created from a toothbrush.
Kashif Ellis, 32, of Philadelphia, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 23 to 47 years in 2017 for gunning down a Blair County man during a robbery in 2013.
Stonington state police were dispatched to the prison on Feb. 16 regarding a correctional officer being assaulted. When troopers arrived they discovered during a random patdown of Ellis outside a housing unit that a guard felt a weapon, according to court documents.
The guard attempted to detain Ellis but Ellis began to resist and attempted to pull the weapon and use it against the guard, troopers said.
The guard then delivered four strikes to Ellis and took him to the ground but not before Ellis struck the guard in his arm, troopers said.
Once Ellis was on the ground he began to spit blood in the guard's face, troopers said. Ellis now faces felony charges of aggravated harassment by a prisoner and assault by a life prisoner.
Ellis will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.