Convicted rapist Craig L. Poust pleaded no-contest Monday in Snyder County court to sexually assaulting two women.
Poust, 46, entered the pleas to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault against the women via video from State Correctional Institution at Huntingdon where he is serving an 18-year to 43-year sentence for rape, drug and weapons offenses.
In pleading no contest, Poust does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Poust and co-defendant Chanel H. Kantz were scheduled to go on trial in May for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting the women at their Port Trevorton home in 2013 and 2014. Kantz remains free pending trial which has been indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The plea hearing on Monday for Poust was the first in Snyder County court amid global health crisis.
Judge Michael H. Sholley and a court reporter were in the courtroom during the hearing. Poust was on video, his attorney, Brian Ulmer, participated by telephone and District Attorney Michael Piecuch and the two female victims joined by Zoom.
"I was pleased by (Poust's) plea and how the hearing worked," said Piecuch. "It was very important for the victims to see it happen."