SUNBURY — Convicted serial rapist John Kurtz will likely spend the rest of his life in jail after he was sentenced to 59 to 270 years years in prison on Tuesday in Northumberland County court.
Kurtz, 46, of Shamokin, who is a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, was convicted by a jury on all 43 counts against him in October.
Over five days of testimony, the commonwealth laid out evidence and presented testimony that Kurtz was responsible for multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Kurtz is represented by Public Defender Michael Suders and the Commonwealth is represented by Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.