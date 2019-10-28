Evangelical Community Hospital's breast cancer awareness event, Cookin’ Men, raised more than $51,000 — the highest since the event began nine years ago.
The event, held Oct. 24 at Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg, brought together local celebrity men who create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Donations are still being accepted through Friday at www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen. The Center for Breast Health will be using the funds to provide financial assistance to women in the area who are un- or under-insured and need breast cancer screenings.
A crowd of 500 attendees and volunteers tasted the 29 different delicious creations of this year’s 26 celebrity male chefs/chef teams. Tickets for the popular event sold-out in just one day.
The team of Chris Peifer and Micah Miner of Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef were awarded top chef honors. They raised $4,135 by the deadline. Peifer and Miner served the crowd Kansas City Burnt Ends—a brisket point spiced with seasonings, BBQ sauce, and brown sugar.
Other top fundraisers included Eric John of Ritz-Craft Corporation of PA and Rusty Rail Brewing Company; Dale Moyer of Evangelical Community Hospital; Timm Moyer and Jared Frank of MoJo Active, Inc.; John Turner, MD, of Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health; Shaun Smith of Albright Care Services; and Tom Sokola and Tom Weir from Geisinger, who all exceeded their goal of raising at least $1,000 individually.
“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breast screenings,” said Andrea Bertram, Operational Director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services. “It is through the generous support of others, that we can make it possible for women to make their breast health a priority. When we are able to diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patients achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship.”