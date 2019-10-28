Photo provided

Celebrity chefs Chris Peifer and Micah Miner, Susquehanna Valley Limousine/National Beef were awarded the “pink whisk” award and the premiere cooking station at Evangelical’s Cookin’ Men event for raising $4,135 through individual sponsorships to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. Their efforts declared them TOP CHEF for the night and will support patients who are uninsured or underinsured in being able to get their breast screenings.