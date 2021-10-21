MIFFLINBURG — Valley community members got to aid in the fight against breast cancer and sample a variety of chefs’ specialties in Mifflinburg Thursday night.
Evangelical Community Hospital held its annual Cookin’ Men event at Rusty Rail Brewing Company for the first time since the pandemic halted the tradition last year. With limited seating, 250 compared to the usual 500, and required proof of vaccination at the front door, the pandemic still had an effect on this year’s event.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said that COVID is exactly why hosting this event was so important.
“We saw in COVID that so many people delayed care,” said Aucker. “And, you know, we are seeing the effects of that and people’s health and in the backlogs and procedures and things like that.”
Aucker urges all women and men with a family or personal history of breast cancer to receive regular breast cancer screenings and mammograms.
Tickets for the event — $50 per person — raised funds to benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Donna Schuck, associate vice president of philanthropy and donor relations estimated the event — through business sponsorships, top chef contest, ticket sales, and individual donations — will likely bring in $45,000 after expenses, but the exact total won’t be known until today. Eric John, Rusty Rail Brewing Company, won top chef with $7,400 raised. Rick Schuck, of Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove, was second with $2,650 and Jim Carpenter and Jared Frank, of MoJo Active Inc., were third with $1,900 raised.
The proceeds will specifically go toward helping people who are underinsured to continue having their preventative exams, according to Aucker.
Attendees were welcome to try dishes, ranging from appetizers, to entrees, to desserts, cooked by men from around the Valley.
Celebrity chef Carl Chambers, commercial relationship manager at Fulton bank, brought a lobster crab bisque.
“I did it, first time, well three years ago,” said Chambers. “I like to cook, so they said ‘well if you like to cook we’d love to have you present something.’”
It wasn’t only home cooks that brought in dishes though.
Tahir Hall is with Elders Restaurant and Catering in Sunbury. He brought in crab cake balls, a popular choice at his restaurant, and smoked salmon with masami and a brandy sauce on top of a baguette.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” said Hall.
His company has been offering catering services for the last two years, but only opened their restaurant about three months ago.
Carol Apple, a resident of Lewisburg, hopes to be able to replicate some of the meals at home.
“My husband and I have been coming on a yearly basis for probably the last four or five years,” said Apple. “We always enjoy all the tasty food that’s been prepared by different doctors and people in the community that are donating their time and talents.”
Other Cookin’ Men participating chefs included Alex Bernt, The Special Place; Paul Burkholder, Furmano Foods; Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce; Drew Kauffman, The Miller Center; Ryan McNally, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg; Tom Morgan, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp.; Domenico Napoli, Isabella’s, Selinsgrove; Dr. James Patterson, Family Medicine of Evangelical, Lewisburg; Fred Scheller, The Daily Item; Dr. Todd Stefan, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical; Dr. John Turner, Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, sponsored by Ambry Genetics; Jim White, VNA Health System.