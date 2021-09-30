LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital's annual Cookin’ Men event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. At the event, local celebrity men come create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event. This year's event is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each.
Tickets can be purchased starting Oct. 1, by calling 570-522-4852. To allow for safe attendance, participation is limited to 250. Ticket buyers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and tickets, are not refundable, but transferrable with prior notification.
In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the pinkest enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
— THE DAILY ITEM