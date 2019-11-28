Selinsgrove kindergarten teacher Julie Prusch recently had her class answer a simple question: How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?
The answers, as you would expect, are thoughtful.
“You get a turkey from an egg. First you smash the egg by clinking it on the table, “tap, tap, tap,” and throwing it on the carpet or wall. You can throw it when you’re angry, too. After you smash the egg, a turkey hatches out all by itself. It’s still too little to eat. You have to wait ‘til it’s big so you can kill it and bake it. The turkey will probably just roll down a big hill after it dies. If you don’t know how to cook a turkey, you should just throw it away and eat mac and cheese.”
Bryson Strawser, 5
“Turkeys start as eggs. They hatch as babies and eat worms so that they grow and get feathers. Hunters go out to a field and look for turkeys and get them for Thanksgiving. They turn the turkeys into meat. They cut off their feathers and their feet. Then they turn that meat into Thanksgiving turkeys. Trucks take the meat to the grocery store. My grandma gets our turkey at the grocery store. She cooks it in a big pot. She makes it before we go to her house. It doesn’t look like the turkeys in the commercials because it’s all cut up.”
Edie Zimmerman, 6
“Turkeys come from the arctic. Dads go hunting for turkeys. Dads have to bring sticks when they go hunting so they can make a fire in the woods. Then they cook the turkey with the fire. You put the turkeys on a stick and turn it around while it cooks for one minute. The feathers just burn off and you can just eat whatever is left. It looks red. If your house is far away then you eat your turkey in the woods.”
Xavier Santa, 5
“Turkeys come from the cafeteria and then they go to houses. The mailman delivers a turkey to our house. It’s alive and then it’s not. It’s a regular turkey. We freeze it or we wait until it’s cold out; then we eat. We don’t cook it; we just cut it. I eat a turkey all by myself, but chicken parm is my favorite food.”
Tyson Martin, 5
“Turkeys start off as babies in cornfields. When they grow up, they run into the woods. We see turkeys all the time when it’s Thanksgiving. When you want to catch a turkey, you bring a big bag into the woods. You hold it open between your legs and start making turkey noises, like a “gobble” so you sound like a turkey, and then the turkeys will run at you and go into the bag. After you catch one in a bag, you can carry it over your shoulder, like how robbers carry bags of money. When you want to cook a turkey, you put it in a big pot and put it on the stove for 20 hours. Pap knows when it’s done.”
Rye Freed, 5
“We do something different on Thanksgiving. We play games at the table and eat spaghetti with my whole family. I know about spaghetti! You just open a box of spaghetti. The spaghetti is really big, but really tiny too. You have to bake that. We put sauce on the spaghetti while it’s baking so that it will taste like spaghetti. I like cheese on mine too.”
Riley Zacharzewski, 5
“My mom had a good idea about how to get a turkey. She went to WalMart. She looks in the aisle that has chickens and Christmas things, and then she found a turkey. It was a real-life turkey and it was walking. She took her cart and rolled it on top of the turkey, and then it was dead and she took it home. When you want to cook a turkey, you have to bake it first. We bake it with sugar and a little bit of meat. It takes 10 minutes to bake and then it will taste like real turkey.”
Kaley Rathfon, 5
“Turkeys come from the zoo. They eat fruit. Mommy will go and get the turkey at the zoo. She has to pay for it. It will cost one dollar. Then she will bring it home. It will run all around and make a big mess, like recess time. My mom will probably name turkey Penelope. I will play with it too. I think I will get to chase it. We won’t actually eat it; we will just play with it. If it dies, though, then we can eat it for Thanksgiving. That’s what Mommy says.”
Kylea Schleider, 5
“Turkeys live on farms. They hide behind bushes so they won’t get shot. They want to stay alive, so they are scared of the hunters. The farmer delivers big oval turkeys to the store. My parents go and buy a turkey from the store. They taste so yummy, and I will eat the whole thing because it’s so good. My mom cooks the turkey — she never burns anything!”
Gia Tegge, 6
“First, the turkeys are alive in South America. My dad goes out and shoots them. We don’t eat Thanksgiving turkey because my dad doesn’t hunt turkeys. We just eat normal food. Probably spaghetti and meatballs instead. My mommy is great at cooking spaghetti and meatballs!”
Hunter Rathfon, 5
“Red turkeys are different, but Thanksgiving turkeys are more brown and you can eat them. You don’t eat the regular red ones, only Thanksgiving turkeys. All of the turkeys live on farms though. When it’s Thanksgiving, if you want a turkey, you go to the farm. You have to find the right kind of turkey, and it’s hard because they will be hiding from you. You have to run and catch the turkey with a net. Then you can take it home. When you eat it, you might eat bones, so you have to spit them out and throw them away.”
Madison Brosius, 5
“Turkeys are born when they hatch and wake up. Farmers have turkeys on their farm My mom gets our turkey from the store. Store turkeys are different because they are chickens. You can eat chickens because they are food but turkeys are animals. Mommy cooks the chicken. My favorite chicken is from McDonald’s.”
Carolynn Deivert, 5
