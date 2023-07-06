COOPER TWP. — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a Do Not Drink Water Advisory notice Wednesday at Pepper Hills Mobile Home Park in Cooper Township.
The department responded to a report of water discoloration, according to DEP spokesperson Megan Lehman. The water's pink color resulted from high levels of manganese, she said.
According to the spokesperson, the pink tone alone, did not indicate a health risk to residents.
"The Safety Data Sheet for potassium permanganate (KMnO4), the water treatment chemical that caused the high manganese level and the water discoloration in this case, references laboratory studies showing health impacts at exposure levels that were more than 10 times greater than the highest concentration estimated to have been present in the Pepper Hills system," Lehman said.
As per a DEP field order, the water system must provide residents with an alternate source of water and submit a plan to the department outlining how they will flush out the system, Lehman said.
The Do Not Drink notice will not be lifted until the system is flushed and sample test results show manganese is below 0.05 mg/L, according to Lehman.
The DEP noticed other areas of concern while onsite in Cooper Township, the spokesperson said.
"DEP also documented additional issues with the wells and disinfection treatment while onsite and will require the water system to submit a plan to address those problems within 48 hours," Lehman said.
— ANNA WIEST