DANVILLE — A pipe replacement project that has closed a portion Bloom Road in Cooper Township, Montour County is expected to be complete Friday.
PennDOT announced the extension of the project on Monday. It was scheduled to be completed on June 24. Bloom Road will remain closed between Tower Drive and Steltz Road while a crew performs pipe replacements.
A detour using Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Route 11, and Tower Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County will be in place for the duration of the project.