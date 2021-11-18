SUNBURY — The 23rd annual free Thanksgiving dinner that feeds more than 1,000 people will happen without any issue, according to coordinator Rhonda Fisher on Wednesday.
The dinner will be prepared at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles kitchen and then be distributed outside in Cameron Park along Market Street in Sunbury on Nov. 25. Zion Lutheran Social Hall at Fifth and Market streets, where the meal was previously held, was not able to accommodate the event again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Fisher.
“Amazingly, it’s coming together and I feel like I’m in a good place,” said Rhonda Fisher. “I’ve been amazed at the outreach of the community and different organizations. I say every year it takes a village and got a great village working with me. The outpouring of support has been fantastic this year.”
Fisher said she was concerned this year, but those concerns were unfounded.
“It will be challenging on Thanksgiving Day that we don’t have as big a facility to work in as usual,” said Fisher. “It will be a little bit of a rat race, but I am eternally grateful to the Sunbury Eagles to let us use their kitchen.”
Fisher said she will start cooking and preparing some of the food over the weekend and then ramp up on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rich Stahl Jr., a trustee at the Sunbury Fraternal Order of the Eagles, said the organization is about “people helping people.”
“We do what we can for the community,” he said. “We try to help out where we feel it’s needed.”
Fisher does a lot of good for the community, he said.
The food will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.
To make monetary, supplies or food donations, to volunteer to help serve or deliver meals, call Fisher at 570-765-3850 or 570-658-2634. Monetary donations can be mailed to 1164 Middle Creek Road, Beaver Springs, PA 17812, C/O Rhonda Fisher.