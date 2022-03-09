SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove residents Bob and Helen Walter went for breakfast at the Pepper Tree restaurant Wednesday morning for a meal and a chance to meet Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Sen. Jake Corman.
"I want to hear his positions," said Helen Walter, a Republican and opponent of legalized abortion. "That is not to say that I'm not for the rights of women. (Abortion) is difficult for women who have gone through it."
Exploring independent energy sources tops Bob Walter's priorities.
"I want them to start fracking again," he said.
Corman, 57, has been meeting with Pennsylvania residents on his Small Town PA Bus Tour during the campaign and picking up signatures for his gubernatorial bid. Nominating petitions are due March 15 for eligibility in the May 17 primary.
"People want to see (us). That's why we're stopping at small towns," he said. Corman entered the diner alone and was later trailed by a campaign staffer who collected signatures. "A lot of people are concerned about the pandemic and election integrity."
The field of Republican candidates in the primary race is vast. Among the dozen or so also includes former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and former U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
Corman said his experience sets him apart from his opponents.
"I'm someone, as president of the Senate, who knows how to get things done," said the senator who has served since 1999 when he won election to the seat his father, Doyle Corman, held for 21 years until his retirement in 1998.
Gayle Emick, of Selinsgrove, and her daughter, Janice Parks, of Shamokin Dam, were surprised by Corman's visit to the diner but said they appreciated it.
"He's very personable. It's nice to put a personality to the face," said Parks, adding, "I wish more (candidates) would do it."
Neither raised their concerns about high gasoline and health care costs with Corman and, though both are registered Republicans, said they still haven't made up their minds about who will get their vote.
"I don't vote straight ticket," Emick said.