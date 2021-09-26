LEWISBURG — Cornerstone Christian Fellowship opened its Cornerstone Café on Sunday morning with free coffee and baked goods to welcome guests before worship.
Patty Boney, one of the church leaders who runs the café and kitchen, said the new meeting spot didn’t happen overnight. It was an ongoing process over the past few months.
“A lot of people were bringing their coffee and we decided we would start making it over there,” said Boney. “And then we decided to have some pastries. We started out with some little doughnuts and things. And so now, people bake stuff and bring it in.”
Boney said that there is a different team assigned to handle the café duties each week, giving a variety of members the opportunity to serve the church.
Although there aren’t specific hours yet for the public, Boney said that members have taken a liking to the atmosphere the café creates.
Bob Long, board member of Cornerstone Cares and longtime member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, hopes that the café will bring in some new faces to their church community.
“It relaxes people as they come in because that's usually the first place they end up,” said Long. “And the people who have worked there are just beautiful Christian people who love God and to serve in that capacity.”
Martha Gill, who has attended Cornerstone for nearly seven years, is excited for the future of the café and what it can offer the community.
“You come in and chat with people before church. It's definitely a neat atmosphere,” she said.
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship is a nondenominational church along Route 45, just west of Lewisburg. The address is 2823 Old Turnpike Road.
They hold services at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday. Church members also host small group sessions throughout the week, with specific times included in the church calendar posted on the church website at: cornerstone-ccf.org