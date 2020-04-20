Virtual campus tours, delayed commitment dates, online recruitment — the novel coronavirus changed college admissions in an instant.
Bloomsburg and Susquehanna universities pushed back commitment deadlines to June 1 for prospective students to pay deposits for the fall semester. Bucknell’s deadline remains May 1 but the university is granting extensions of two to four weeks on request.
All three universities rely on online technology to provide virtual visits, guiding high school seniors and their families at a distance to learn about respective academics, amenities and culture, especially those who’ve never visited campus in person.
Bucknell created a digital network, Bison to Bison, to connect admitted students and their families with university faculty and current students. Susquehanna University built out its YouTube channel with videos tailored for incoming students.
Chris Lapos, associate vice president of admissions at Bloomsburg University, expects the incoming freshman class to be smaller than normal. Another extension of the commitment deadline isn’t out of the question as delays, he said, and delays in commitments are expected.
The economic and cultural uncertainties caused by the global pandemic and resulting mitigation efforts — stay-at-home orders, 6-foot social distancing — will change what some teens intended post-high school, Lapos said. He expects some to pass on the four-year, residential experience. Maybe they attend part-time. Maybe they look at community colleges, perhaps more affordable and closer to home.
“We know that’s out there. Survey data has told us that already,” Lapos said.
Carnegie Dartlet, a higher education research and marketing firm, surveyed 4,848 high school seniors, with 2/3 of respondents saying a May 1 commitment deadline wasn’t realistic. Nearly half of the respondents said they would choose a school without an actual visit. Just 23 percent said they were highly confident to pay for college and 17 percent said they had no confidence.
Many high schools instituted pass/fail grading to end the current school year lost to the pandemic. Students lost musicals and athletics and other enrichments they’d rely on heading into college. Kevin Mathes, dean of admissions, Bucknell, said that won’t hinder admission. Looking beyond the incoming freshman class, Mathes said recruitment is upended for the Class of 2025 and on.
“We’re still hoping for the target class that was set out for us this year,” Mathes said. “This is an odd year and we’re not sure how it’s going to play out.”
Teresa Cowdrey, interim vice president for enrollment and student financial services at Susquehanna, doesn’t expect the incoming freshman class size to shrink and said no one who’s paid a deposit has sought to withdraw.
“The biggest new question is one that cannot yet be answered at SU or anywhere and that’s whether campus will open as usual in the fall. Right now, we are planning to be open,” Cowdrey said.
All three universities are prepared to pivot to online learning for the fall as they head this current, ongoing semester.
If the pandemic dissipates over the summer, in-person instruction will return at Susquehanna, Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of faculty, said. Should it dissipate but return in the fall, in-person instruction will shift to online course-delivery. The online option will be the primary option for the fall semester should the pandemic last through the summer, Ramsaran said.