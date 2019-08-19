A 19-year-old Northumberland County man died in Sunday's accidental drowning in the Susquehanna River, Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said.
Donte Glasper, who resided in Milton and Mount Carmel, was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Jim Gotlob, Kelley said.
The death was ruled an "accidental drowning" by the coroner's office. Kelley said no further information will be released.
The incident began at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday when first responders from multiple fire departments, including a number of scuba divers, searched the West Branch of the river in Point Township near the Boy Scout boat dock adjacent to Pineknotter Park just north of the Barry King Bridge.
Nearly 2 1/2 hours later, Glasper was discovered by water rescue units. Even though the water depth may fluctuate, Gotlob said he was told the depth of the river was 8 to 8 1/2 feet deep where the incident occurred.
Northumberland Mayor Dan Berard said police are investigating the incident.
"Police want to know why this young man drowned," Berard said Monday. "This was an effort between multiple police departments and I am sure everyone wants answers."
Berard said he learned of the incident from Northumberland Police Chief Butch Kriner Sunday night. Kriner did not return a call seeking comment on Monday.
Berard said swimming off the dock is legal and people have been jumping into the river from that spot for generations.
"This situation is very sad and our condolences go out to the family," he said.
Officials from Point Township, Northumberland, Sunbury, Upper Augusta Township, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove fire companies took part in the search, either on the water or along the river bank.
This is the second drowning in the Valley in a month. On July 20, a 33-year-old Montour County man died in Chillisquaque Creek.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the man went underwater in a deep part of the creek near Mooresburg. Emergency units from four counties, including dive teams, responded to the call. The victim's body was not discovered for nearly four hours, Lynn said.
