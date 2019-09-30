A New Jersey man killed in a Montour County motel last week died of a single gunshot to the head, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Monday.
Lynn said the autopsy of Derrick Potts, 50, was conducted in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Lynn said state police at Milton will need to match the pistol believed to have been used in the homicide. He said bullets found at the murder scene were consistent with a 9mm gun.
The man accused of shooting Potts to death at the Super 8 in Valley Township motel had been working in the area, Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Monday.
Kessler said David Earle Downing was working for a company out of Houston, Texas, which was doing some work in the area. Downing's girlfriend, who was charged with related offenses, was staying with him, Kessler said.
Kessler said state police at Milton continue to investigate Downing's girlfriend's allegation of being raped by three men at the motel. "It is an open investigation," he said.
State police at Milton said the victim knew Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, who is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license.
Lynn said the investigation found Potts was brought in by the motel owner to work part-time. Lynn was unsure how long he had been working there.
Kessler said Downing knew Potts because their rooms were adjacent. Downing told Kessler he wasn't sure how long Potts had been in Pennsylvania. "At the same time, there were numerous people working at the hotel from New Jersey recently because of the fair," he said of the Bloomsburg Fair.
Lynn said the victim's next-of-kin he spoke to was a son in New Jersey.
Arresting officer Tpr. Brian Watkins said Downing concealed the pistol used in the murder in the glovebox of a 2005 Volvo V50. Watkins also charged Downing's girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, also of St. Louis, with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and making a false report to police for saying her 9 mm Taurus PT111 handgun with a 12-round magazine was stolen during the reported sexual assault.
It has been more than eight years since a murder occurred in Montour County.
The last murder happened Jan. 24, 2011, when Westley Wise, 33, was charged with killing his girlfriend Jessica Frederick, 26, in Danville, Lynn confirmed.
Downing is in the Montour County Jail without bail since a county judge must set bail on a criminal homicide charge. Brown is jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail. Montour District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned them at about 4 a.m. Sept. 27. The Montour County jail only houses men.
Police said the sexual assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Potts was found dead Sept. 26 in Room 212 of the motel, at 34 Sheraton Road.