The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office identified Friday’s fatal fire victim in Elysburg as Leslie Little.
Coroner James Kelley will conduct an autopsy Monday at Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown as an investigation continues to confirm the cause of death.
Little, 67, died inside his garage at 166 Hemlock Lane. Trooper James Nizinski, state police fire marshal, previously said Little caught fire though the circumstances as to how weren’t yet clear. The incident isn’t considered suspicious and the fire is believed to be accidental, Nizinski said.
The fire badly damaged the garage but flames were prevented by firefighters from spreading into the attached ranch home. Little and an unidentified live-in caretaker lived at the home, which was rented.