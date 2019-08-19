A Northumberland County man who drowned Sunday afternoon has been identified by county Coroner James Kelley.
Donte Glasper, 19, who resided in Milton and Mount Carmel, was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Jim Gotlob. The death was ruled an accidental drowning.
First responders from multiple fire departments, including a number of scuba divers, searched the West Branch of the river in Point Township near the Boy Scout boat dock adjacent to Pineknotter Park just north of the Barry King Bridge following the initial call at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The search by water rescue crews using sonar, then the divers, took about 2 1/2 hours before the victim’s body was found.
Responders from Point Township, Northumberland, Sunbury, Upper Augusta Township, Shamokin Dam and Selinsgrove fire companies took part in the search, either on the water or along the river bank.
All but Point Township and Northumberland have boats, a Northumberland County dispatcher said.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.