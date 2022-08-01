MUNCY — A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River in Lycoming County on Saturday evening.
The Lycoming County Coroner's office reported that Tuffy Beachel, of Blue Springs Terrace, Danville, was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. at the scene after resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful. The coroner's office confirmed the death as a drowning.
The drowning occurred in the river’s West Branch in Muncy Creek Township, near 1576 River Road. The coroner's office and state police said witnesses reported the man was floating south of Muncy at about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was seen going under the water. Rescuers got him to shore in the Ridge Road area, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Units from Muncy, Clinton Township and two units from Susquehanna Regional EMS ALS responded to the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate. It is unknown where Beachel entered the water.
Anyone who saw Beachel before he entered the water or anyone with additional information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or the Lycoming County Coroner’s office at 570-327-2305.