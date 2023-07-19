COAL TOWNSHIP — An investigation continues into the death of a 49-year-old Northumberland County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell on July 15.
Christopher M. Tucker was pronounced dead inside his cell, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Kelley said the investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe, the county's prison board chairman, said the death is not considered suspicious.
Wolfe said Coal Township Police are investigating the case. As more information becomes available, he will release details to the public.
Warden Tom Reisinger declined comment.
An autopsy was performed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Forensic Pathology Associates, in Allentown, Kelley said.
Assisting the coroner at the scene were Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and AREA Ambulance, along with Milton Police Curt Zettlemoyer, the cokunty sheriff and members of his staff, the jail warden and prison staff.