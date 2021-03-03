The body pulled from the Susquehanna River on Saturday has been identified as Maverick Wilton, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Kelley said dental X-rays were used in the identification process.
The cause and manner of death are pending further testing following an autopsy performed by Dr. Samuel Land, of Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown, Kelley said. The autopsy was conducted Tuesday.
Kelley, who did not give the age of the male, said no further information will be released at this time by his office.
In a press release sent out this morning, state police did not release the name of the victim, but did confirm it was a juvenile male. An investigation into the cause and manner of death is underway.
Reports from various media outlets say Wilton is a teen from Williamsport, Lycoming County, who has been missing for nearly three months.
The investigation began at 3:06 p.m. Saturday when it was reported to state police a body was discovered in the river near the Shady Nook Boat Launch.
Milton State Trooper Mark Reasner said Stonington State Police are handling the investigation. The river is considered Northumberland County, but responders were on scene for what was initially reported as a water rescue at the Shady Nook Boat Launch in Snyder County. Reasnor said the cause death is undetermined and no other information will be released at this time.