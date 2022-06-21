DANVILLE — The Montour County Coroner's Office and state police at Milton are investigating the death of 26-year-old Danville State Hospital patient who was found dead in his room on Saturday morning.
Coroner Scott Lynn said Tajuan Crum, of the Shamokin area, was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. in his room. Crum was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Lynn said.
An autopsy was performed on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, which will take about four to six weeks.
Lynn said there was no trauma to the body.
— JOE SYLVESTER