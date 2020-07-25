MILTON — Keet S. Zimmerman died in Friday night’s crash along Route 405 between East Lewisburg and Milton, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
Zimmerman, 46, of Milton, died of multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11 p.m., Kelley said. Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco responded to the scene of the accident in West Chillisquaque Township.
State police at Milton and the coroner’s office investigated. Troopers haven’t yet released details of the crash.
The crash occurred after 9 p.m. north of Route 45 near the Beiter’s furniture store. A panel truck and passenger vehicle were involved. The road was closed between Housels Run Road and Old Route 45 as emergency responders treated accident victims, investigated the crash and cleared the scene.