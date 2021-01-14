Coroner seeks relatives of deceased male Jan 14, 2021 3 hrs ago SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Coroner Office is requesting the general public's assistance in locating living blood relatives of Edward John Lynch, 56, of Shamokin.Those with information should contact Coroner James F. Kelley at 570-988-4539. Tags James F. Kelley Coroner Office Blood Relative General Public Coroner Relative Edward John Lynch Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries ENDERS, Deniene Aug 7, 1965 - Jan 12, 2021 YEO, Ethel Dec 22, 1931 - Jan 11, 2021 GESSNER, Helen Mar 5, 1931 - Jan 13, 2021 SWANK, A. Jan 7, 1937 - Jan 10, 2021 SHUCK, Myron Jun 20, 1934 - Jan 12, 2021 Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints