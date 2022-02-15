SHAMOKIN — A 48-year-old Shamokin woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly fire that struck a Birch Street home last week.
Northumberland County Deputy Coroner James Gotlob said Roxann M. Cawley, of 112 Birch St., is the person who died in the Feb. 10 fire that started in the residence and damaged several other row homes nearby.
Gotlob said Cawley died from carbon monoxide toxicity.
Cawley's husband, Timothy Cawley, was also injured in the fire and had been flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, in Allentown, where he was treated and released for burns, according to officials.
Fire crews in Shamokin were dispatched to the Birch Street home at around 12:28 p.m. The fire was believed to have started on the second floor of the home and quickly spread, leading to the sounding of a third fire alarm at around 12:50 p.m, according to Shamokin Fire Chief Steve Jeffery.
By 2 p.m., he said, crews had the scene under control.
Roxann Cawley was trapped inside the home and firefighters attempted to rescue her but had trouble getting to her at first, Jeffery said.
The home is also in question as Jeffery said the Shamokin Code Department had the house listed as uninhabitable for humans. Jeffery said he could not tell if anyone was living in the home, but as per the code office, people are allowed to come inside the home during the day and conduct work on the structure, he said.
Jeffery said Shamokin police are investigating why the two were inside the home.