SHAMOKIN — A correctional officer at Northumberland County Jail was found guilty of a summary count of harassment for slapping an inmate.
Scott William Schlieg, 21, of Shamokin, was found guilty of the offense after a summary trial in front of District Judge John Gembic on April 29.
Schlieg allegedly slapped inmate Nicholas Mueller on Aug. 31, 2020. Video evidence collected by the district attorney’s office supported the inmate’s allegations and corroborated the events described, according to the DA’s office.