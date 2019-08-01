Three Snyder County municipalities' reluctance to maintain a traffic signal could alter the design of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
At a meeting last week, representatives from the county, Selinsgrove Borough, Penn and Monroe townships and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant plans engineer Matt Beck discussed the proposed traffic signal to accommodate northbound Routes 11-15 traffic from the existing bypass to southbound Route 522.
Beck informed the community officials that the traffic signal would allow northbound traffic direct access to southbound Route 522 rather than keep the current route which requires motorists to continue traveling north on Routes 11-15 and reverse direction using the existing jug handle around Sheetz.
While PennDOT would pay to install the traffic light, Beck said, Pennsylvania's vehicle code requires a local governmental entity to own and maintain the light.
The initial reaction from borough and township officials was to decline ownership and responsibility for spending about $3,000 a year to maintain the traffic signal but the Snyder County commissioners are hoping some financial aid will make them reconsider.
The county is offering to help offset the traffic light maintenance cost by chipping in some money from its liquid fuels account, which is used mostly to fund road repairs.
"I don't want to be in the business of paying lights, but this impacts the entire region," county board Chairman Joe Kantz said of having direct access to Route 522.
Monroe Township Supervisor Dean Davis said he's not inclined to take on the financial responsibility of the traffic signal but said he would consider it if constituents wanted it.
"What's it going to do for us?" he said. "We already have too many many traffic lights. Another one would just create more of an inconvenience. It's not that far to go around the jug handle."
Penn Township supervisors had a similar reaction, said township Manager Julie Hartley.
"We just don't see a need," she said, adding the supervisors hadn't heard about the county's offer.
Selinsgrove Borough Manager Paul Williams said council members were also opposed but he changed his view following the meeting with Beck.
"More direct access at a minimal cost makes sense for everyone," he said, adding that the traffic signal addition would also include upgrades to the roadway. "It's better to get the improvement now."
A more direct route for northbound traffic to Route 522 would also relieve the heavy truck traffic now traveling through the borough's downtown from the Route 35 off-ramp, Williams said.