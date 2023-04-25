DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners on Tuesday formally approved an agreement permitting the Cottontail Solar 3 Project to proceed.
Cottontail Solar 3 LLC plans a $25 million, 20-megawatt solar array project that will be located on five parcels of land in Liberty Township.
The approval is contingent upon Cottontail meeting 14 conditions, said Montour Commissioner Ken Holdren.
Those conditions include: Cottontail Solar 3 will use panels and equipment proposed during the conditional use process for impact over noise and glare; should they use panels and equipment not among those originally proposed, studies will have to be submitted to the county for approval; company must submit a manure management plan.
Cottontail 3 must also post financial security; submit a noise management plan; submit an emergency plan; submit an operation and maintenance agreement; submit a vegetative management agreement; submit a final screening and buffering plan; obtain subdivision and land development approval; and show the location of access and service roads.
The array will fall on 293 acres, the combined acreage of the five parcels.
Leasing of the parcels to Cottontail was authorized by three owners, Robert W. Bond Jr. and Brenda Bond, Gordon E. Roup and Terry L. Roup, and Martin and Norma Tanner.
The amount of the lease paid to the owners was not disclosed.
The property is currently not being farmed.
The property is bounded by Mexico Road, Hagenbuch Loop, Narehood Road, Jackson Road and Mowery Road.
CDBG public hearingMelissa Matthews, of SEDA-Council of Governments conducted a Community Development Block Grant workshop, explaining how federal Housing and Urban Development funds would be distributed in fiscal year 2024.
Allocated federal funds go to the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development, who in turn through its block grant program distribute funds to qualifying recipients. Matthews is accepting applications now, and will submit them for consideration in October. Funds won’t be available until 2024, she said.
Although the exact amount of funds that will be available in the next fiscal year is as yet unknown, Matthews said, she estimated an allocation of $220,00 for Montour County, and $100,000 for Danville Borough.
Seventy percent of funding is earmarked for low and middle-income projects, like infrastructure. Other recipient projects would fall into the category of blight or urgent need. Infrastructure improvements would be an example of a category that would be considered. Also, improvements to assist handicapped individuals.
New businessCommissioners voted to end the county’s Industrial Development Authority and transfer its assets to DRIVE.
Part-time Deputy Sheriff Jim Miller’s hourly rate of $21.30 was approved.