NEWPORT — Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) invites poets to enter the 24th Annual Poetic Excellence Awards. This contest is open to all area poets, regardless of county of residence. The deadline for poetry submissions is June 3.
Entries must include cover sheets with the poet’s name, contact information, and the title and first line of their poem(s), and an entry fee of $5 per page. Poets may submit poems online at www.perrycountyarts.org or mail entries to PCCA Awards, PCCA, P.O. Box 354, Newport, PA 17074, and make checks payable to PCCA.
Awards include cash prizes, as well as the title of Perry County Poet Laureate, for which only Perry County residents are eligible. Awarded poets will be invited to an open mic night in August to read their winning poems.
Complete contest guidelines are available at perrycountyarts.org/poetic-excellence-awards.