Current Milton Borough Council member Joe Moralez is running for mayor of the Northumberland County borough.
"Milton needs more commerce. We need more jobs," Moralez said. "We need someone who understands what it’s like to own a business here. We need someone who can attract new business and improve the conditions for our existing businesses."
Moralez is a longtime Milton resident and is running as Republican. In 2019, he was a candidate to replace Rep. Tom Marino and after he vacated his season in the 12th Congressional District, a seat eventually filled by Fred Keller.
Already a member of council, Moralez said he wants to take an active role in leading policy and discussion and "turn the words into the work."
"I believe Milton can return to its former days of prosperity, and I would like to take on the task of leading our community," he said. "It’s time for new ideas, so we can attract new business and encourage economic growth within our town. For too long, the elected officials of Milton have maintained the status quo, rarely taking the initiative to invest in our downtown community. Milton needs someone not only with the ideas for growth, but the gumption and energy to implement them."
Democratic incumbent Ed Nelson is running again for the job and Moralez offered praise for the mayor who has served since 1995.
"While Ed Nelson, our current mayor, has done a tremendous job, it’s time for a new voice," Moralez said. "I want to thank Ed sincerely for the many years of service."