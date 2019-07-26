SUNBURY — Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis wants to have the city police department in a new building by the end of 2020.
During a special council meeting Thursday night, members discussed three potential options to house the seven-person department.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said 337 Arch St., 300 Market St. and 441 Chestnut St., which is owned by the city and is used as the city warehouse, are the buildings council would need to vote on.
Reis said he wants council to move quickly because the cost of the current police station at 440 Market St. is continuing to rise because the building is in rough shape.
Ocker is joined by Reis, Reichner, Lehman and city residents Gary Wolfe, Derek Wolfgang and Officer in Charge Brad Hare.
Hare said he believes the committee did the best they could and the buildings chosen were the best choices.
"It's now up to council to decide which way they want to go," Hare said.
Reis said the Arch Street building was $225,000 to purchase, while 300 Market St. would cost the city $800,000. All three locations would need to be reconstructed to fit the needs of the department.
Lehman told council even though the three choices where given, he hopes the panel would also consider building a brand new building somewhere in the city.
Reis said the cost of a new building could potentially be more than $1 million.
Council met after the meeting in an executive session to talk about which direction to go and Reis said a decision should be made by the next council meeting on Aug. 12.
"Either way it is now out of the hands of the committee and we as council need to decide something because we now have to start to spend money," Reis said. "We need to get people in to start looking and giving us cost estimates. It may end up that building a new station is the better way to go, but we need to get people in to take a look."