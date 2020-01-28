SUNBURY — City Council voted 4-1 in favor of spending $2,500 for a feasibility study at an Arch Street location for a new Sunbury Police Department headquarters.
Councilman Jim Eister announced he and Councilmen Rick Reichner and Chris Reis spoke with the family of the late Jesse Wooding, who owns 337 Arch St., and the family members have made an offer to the city to purchase the structure.
Council would not disclose what the offer was but less than two years ago, the purchase price of the building was $275,000.
Eister made a motion to have the study done on the 4,900 square feet one-floor structure.
He said he would use money out of his parks and recreation budget to pay for the study.
Reis said he would be in favor of the study but did not want to stop the process of moving forward with looking for the $1 million funding for the city-owned storage garage at 441 Chestnut Street.
The building has a rubber roof that was installed in 2005, the air conditioning and electric system was installed in 2001, according to city officials.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who voted against spending the money asked the council why a study was not conducted at 440 Market St., the current home of the police department.
"The reason I said no is the taxpayers need to know what the cost will be on the current station," he said. "Taxpayers need to know what they are spending their money on and we need to vote on the best possible option for our taxpayers."
Reis explained the city has been looking at all options for the past two years and the current station is just not the right move.
Police Chief Brad Hare agreed with Reis and said his officers can't do their jobs under the condition of the building.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich questioned Eister's friendship with the Woodring family.
"I think he should recuse himself from any votes on the Arch Street building because he continues to say he is close personal friends with the Woodring family," Karlovich said.
However, Karlovich voted for the feasibility study because the new offer came in.
"It's in the best interest of our taxpayers to at least look at what the study will say," Karlovich said.
Eister said he is friends with the family, but this is business.
"He (Karlovich) doesn't consider the $1 million is a big expenditure and someone for the next 35 years will be paying this bill if we don't get funding," Eister said.
"I'm looking to save taxpayers money and other options before we spend this kind of money. The fact that I know the Woodring family has nothing to do with this because when the original price was high, we walked away from the building because it didn't make sense to purchase."
During a November 2017 City Council meeting Karlovich, who had just been elected mayor told then-mayor Dave Persing that he needed to table the vote on the Woodring property because Karlovich was just coming into office and other options should be considered.
Persing agreed and that was the last of the building until Monday night.
"For the last 20 years the city has had the same director in charge of our department of parks and public property, which consists of city-owned buildings," Karlovich said.
"We approved as a council the committee we formed to recommend the best choice for the city and to present it to City Council to vote on. The Chestnut Street warehouse was the recommendation and we must continue to move our city forward together."
Council then voted unanimously to proceed with looking at various loan rates and grants to the price tag of $1.5 million.
Treasurer Kevin Troup said a $1.5 million loan would cost about $55,000 per year and that it should not raise taxes in the city.
Brosious told council members he would not vote to raise in taxes in any way for a police station.
Reis and Reichner agreed with Brosious.
Property owner offers building
During the public comment portion for the meeting, Dimos Panagoulias, who owns the former Northumberland County Human Services Building at 370 Market Street, told council he was going to give them his building for 10 years free of charge to get businesses or a community college inside it.
Reis said he appreciated the offer.
"Mr. Panagoulias brought us this offer for the police station back when we first started looking at buildings," Reis said. "His building was on our consideration list but unfortunately, due to lack of parking and it’s location, it was not feasible for what we were looking for. We are happy he came forward with his gracious offer for any business looking for space as we can now look into a potential tax credit program that can be used for him and possibly other vacant property in the downtown."
Brosious agreed.
"I think it's a great thing for the city that he is offering that type of generosity for a business to come into the city," he said. "It's great for a start-up or a business who wants to branch out. It is great what he is trying to do and invest in the community.