NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough Council members approved $10,600 the purchase of specialized cameras that can be inserted into sewer lines for data collection at Tuesday's meeting.
The sewer department received $240,000 in CARES funding, which will help defray the cost of the camera. The purchase will be used in a sewer pipe replacement project of the Liberty Hollow interceptor, said Jeremy Dietrick, superintendent of the Northumberland Sewer Department.
An interceptor is a major sewer line that receives flows from trunk sewer lines, and sometimes, stormwater drainage systems. This combined flow is then directed to a wastewater treatment facility or another interceptor.
"The engineer that is helping us with the project, Livic Civil, of Northumberland recommended this purchase to help get the work done," Dietrick said. "It is essentially a camera, sticking it in a line to do a condition assessment. The price for the camera was the low bid."
Borough business Manager Ann Zartmen said plans for the Queen Street stormwater project are progressing. "We are waiting on the design plan before we issue" requests for proposals.
At the Sewer Department meeting, held before the Borough Council session, Dietrick said the department is taking "an aggressive approach to delinquent accounts. Another round of shut-off notices will be going out in a week or two."