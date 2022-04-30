The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant is so competitive in Pennsylvania that Selinsgrove Borough Council President Marvin Rudnitsky didn’t expect the $2.5 million application submitted by the Regional Engagement Center to be approved.
On April 22, Sen. John Gordner announced that the center, led by Rudnitsky’s daughter, Kelly Feiler, who submitted the application in March 2021, had received a $2 million grant for a proposed $4.5 million senior housing facility and intergenerational program complex on Market Street in downtown Selinsgrove.
“Senator Gordner told us the REC had a narrow chance,” said Rudnitsky, explaining why the proposal was never discussed in detail with the council. “Several months ago, I learned that the grant, if made, would have go through a governmental body. I assumed incorrectly that he meant the borough. So, I let the council members know that this improbable grant was possible. That’s why council was quite late into the project.”
On Friday, Gordner’s Chief of Staff Josh Funk, said members of the REC board, which will have to raise $2 million in matching nongovernmental funds, are working with SEDA-Council of Governments to administer the grant.
Several council members and borough officials said they had little inkling of the proposed intergenerational community project.
More concerning for some officials was the lack of information on which entity would administer the complicated and cumbersome grant process.
Sheri Badman, the borough’s treasurer and assistant manager, said the amount of paperwork and effort it took to document for the state the $1.2 million RACP grant the municipality received in 2011 for the $5.6 million renovation of the Rudy Gelnett Library was overwhelming.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he would reconsider ever applying for another RACP grant after the county received a $500,000 grant for the recent $2.1 million courthouse Annex renovations.
“The amount of time Tony spent on it, it wasn’t worth it,” he said, referring to the county’s Chief Clerk, Tony Phillips, who was involved in getting information to SEDA-COG which administered the grant at a cost of $45,000 paid by the county.
Also receiving a RACP grant from the state last week were two Sunbury businesses. Fresh Roasted Coffee received $1.5 million, which will be administered by the city of Sunbury, and Sivana Converting received $800,000 which is being handled by DRIVE.
Jennifer Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE, has been involved in several RACP grants and said they are “cumbersome” but can be very beneficial to getting projects completed.
“They kill a lot of trees,” she said of the massive paperwork required.
Getting a RACP grant approved is only the first step in a long process, she said. The next step is filing a formal application, with 25 points that must be addressed, including budget, permits required, economic and community impact.
Once that is approved, a third-party consultant contracted by the state works with the recipient through the lengthy process which includes getting three bids for all contracting projects and documenting every aspect of the project.
“We spent a lot of time defining the scope” of one project, said Wakeman. “It’s not an insignificant process, that’s for sure.”