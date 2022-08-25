MILTON — A Milton Borough Council vacancy was turned over to the council vacancy board on Wednesday night.
Former Councilman Ruben Medina, from the fourth ward, resigned earlier this month from his elected position. He is moving out of the ward he was elected in and cannot continue to serve.
He was elected in November to a four-year term. Anyone appointed to the position will serve until 2023 and must run for election next year.
Rob Jones was also named to the council vacancy board at the meeting.
Applicants must live in the fourth ward; be at least 18-years-old; and a registered voter. Applicants must reside in the fourth ward for at least one year.