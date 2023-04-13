MILTON — The Milton Community Pool is permanently closed.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, borough council members in a split vote decided to not reopen the 56-year-old deteriorating community pool located at Brown Avenue Park. Six council members voted to close the pool while four voted to keep it open.
"I have a mixed bag of emotions," said Council President Jamie Walker, who voted to close the pool. "I think it's a relief to our taxpayers and we can take a deep breath and see what we can do with this property. It would have cost a pile of money to put into the pool that is used eight weeks of the year. It would have been a significant amount of money, a huge tax increase, for a pool that we didn't really know how in-depth we would go to fix it."
Walker encouraged the council members to not allow the pool area to just be an empty lot or just grass, but rather transform it into something to benefit the community.
"What do we do with it?" Walker said. "I don't have the perfect answer."
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1967 on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. Last year, borough council members made the decision not to open the community pool for the summer due to the number of repairs needed.
It would have cost up to $500,000 to fix the leaking pipes, the crumbling pump house wall and other items, or more than $3 million to replace it, council members previously reported.
A survey conducted last year of 812 people, which includes 489 borough residents, showed that 85 percent were in favor of rehabilitating the pool; 61 percent were in favor of replacing it with another pool; 62 percent were in favor of taxes or fees being raised in order to pay for the project; and 72 percent were in favor of contributing to a fundraising campaign.
Councilman Jeff Robol introduced the agenda item on Wednesday. Walker, Robel and council members Joe Moralez, Cindy Fawess, Scott Derr and Charles Swartz voted to close the pool. Council members Linda Meckley, Jennifer Mabus, Dale Pfeil and John Pfeil voted to keep it open.
"I don't think we've had an appropriate conversation about it," said John Pfeil. "We had a process where we had input from the community. I felt like there was an agenda to close it."
Pfeil said he is "sad and disappointed."
"I don't know if it's the wrong decision," said Pfeil. "It could be the right decision, but I don't know if we had the right process. Without information from a feasibility study or seeking possible grants, now we'll never know."