SUNBURY — City council members told the public Monday night they are going to revisit the waiving of $27,000 in engineering fees for the new Shikellamy stadium project.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and Mayor Josh Brosious, a teacher in the Shikellamy School District, had an email conversation in June where Bendle asked Brosious to help the district cut down on fees associated with the project. Brosious said he waived the fees without a council vote based on the city’s agreement and waived fees for the municipal authority.
“It looks very iffy,” Councilman Jim Eister said Monday night when council was questioned by city resident Deb Betz about Bendle’s direct request to the city.
In the June email exchange, Bendle wrote: “Do you know that the permitting costs of the stadium project are just under $60K? The permitting costs for the Chief project were $11K and the project cost for Chief were more. In my experience, this is a crazy amount of money for such. Is there anything you can do about this? Thanks for consideration.”
Brosious told Bendle in the email exchange, acquired by The Daily Item, that he had to speak to Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department. He also told Bendle to not speak about it in public so others didn’t make the same request. Bendle agreed in the emails.
Controller Jerome Alex agreed with Eister and told Brosious that Bendle was wrong to ask an employee to waive the fees. Alex said Brosious should have immediately passed the information on to council.
Brosious said he brought the issue to Barnhart, and Barnhart agreed to waive the fees.
Barnhart fired back Monday night and said he did agree in June but thought Brosious was going to ask the rest of council and a vote would be taken.
No votes were taken and Brosious said he gave the approval based on past practice.
“We waived fees for the municipal authority in the past,” Brosious said. “So I was basing this on past practices.”
Eister jumped back into the conversation and said 20 years ago the city waived the fees for a $23 million project but in return the city does not have to pay water, sewage or garbage for life.
Eister said the two issues are not the same.
“I have spoken to numerous council members about this issue when it came to light and as city administrator, I had no prior knowledge of this taking place and was not a part of the conversations. Asking to keep it a secret is not how government should operate,” Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer said.
Eister told Betz the city would be revisiting the issue in the coming days.
Alex asked School Director Slade Shreck, who was in attendance Monday night, if he knew about the waiving of the fees.
Shreck declined comment to the board. Shreck did say the district has paid more than $30,000 in fees so far for the project.
On Aug. 8, Bendle sent Brosious a second letter asking the city to waive $2,400 worth of engineering fees. When Eister and Barnhart, who is the head of the code department, were made aware of Bendle’s second request, they publicly stated they would be voting no to waiving the fees.
According to Backer, the school district delivered a check to City Hall on Friday, Aug. 11, a day after The Daily Item published the story about the email exchange.
In an email to Backer, Bendle wrote that the fees were paid and the district is no longer requesting the waiver.
“Council was just made aware that an email was sent by the mayor to the school district stating permit fees for the stadium were being waived,” Backer said. “Waiving of these fees needs to be voted on by the full council and to this point, council has not had that vote or discussion.”
Eister said the expenses are fees that city taxpayers would have to pay to Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Scranton.
The Shikellamy Stadium project has ballooned to $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium is expected to open in September.