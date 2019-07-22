SUNBURY — A female counselor who was assaulted by a registered sex offender at SCI-Coal Township in January testified Monday that she feared for her life during the attack.
The woman, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor who was having a one-on-one session on Jan. 8 with inmate Dustin Michael Cornelius, 22, described the events while in tears during a hearing in Northumberland County Court on Monday. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
"I didn't want to die, I was scared for my life," the woman testified. "I couldn't see. I was worried I was going to die and never see my family again."
Cornelius, who was shackled by the hands and feet, was guarded by Sheriff Robert Wolfe, three of his deputies and two armed parole officers. Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017 and secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
The woman on Monday testified that Cornelius requested to meet with her about his aftercare plan. While meeting in the dayroom, she said Cornelius said he is aware he manipulates people and then asked for a private session to talk about personal issues.
Cornelius went back to his cell and changed from his shower sandals to his state boots. The counselor testified that she placed her chair near the window so she could be seen, and they talked for several minutes before Cornelius went for a drink of water. When he returned, he started asking the woman about her personal relationships, and the counselor ended the session, police said.
When she turned away, Cornelius attacked and struck her with the lock. She struggled briefly before breaking away and escaping, she testified.
"I tried to scream," she said. "I was able to yell. It was difficult to yell because it felt like someone was strangling me around the neck."
His former cellmate, Millard Beatty III, testified that he heard a "bloodcurdling scream" from the woman after Cornelius left the cell for the second time.
Beatty testified that Cornelius often talked about sexual fantasies involving female employees, including the counselor he is accused of assaulting. He also asked Beatty for advice on how to knock someone out.
Beatty said inmates often change from their shower shoes to boots whenever they're getting ready to fight.
The woman testified that she needed staples in her head, and she had a CT scan and an MRI at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.
Public Defender Jasmin Smith asked President Judge Charles Saylor to throw out a felony count of attempted rape, noting there was not enough evidence or testimony to prove Cornelius had the intent to rape the woman. He did not grope her, he did not tear her clothes off and he did not try to force himself on her, Smith said.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Cornelius had sexual fantasies about the woman and his actions required "a lot of planning."
Saylor agreed with Skinner and ordered that all charges remain. Cornelius is facing felony counts of aggravated assault and attempted rape and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and assault by a prisoner.
Cornelius is currently an inmate at SCI-Frackville.