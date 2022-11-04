Counselors and members of Danville school district's Crisis Response Team were made available after a high school student died suddenly, school officials said Friday afternoon.
High School principal Jeremy Winn alerted the school community in an email to parents. He said students were given the news of the death by a teacher in class Friday. The cause of death has not yet been determined by the authorities, he said.
Members of the district's Crisis Response Team met with students individually and in groups on Friday and will be available over the coming days and weeks. Counseling will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the high school.
School officials urged parents to contact the school if they field their child is in need of additional assistance. If you or your child needs help right away, call the PA Tapline at 1 800-222-9016; the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), call 911, or take your child to the nearest crisis center or emergency department.
— THE DAILY ITEM