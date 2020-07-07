WATSONTOWN — A 51-year-old Dewart woman is facing a harassment charge for making unwanted physical contact with a protester June 28, Watsontown police said.
According to police, a member of the "If Not Us, Then Who?" organization, which was holding the protest at the intersection of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue on June 28, reported that Margaret A. Yordy made physical contact at 4:30 p.m. Police did not name the person who filed the complaint.
Police said Yordy was among a group of people who were counter-protesting. The victim and several witnesses identified Yordy as the accused.
"Through a subsequent investigation, it was found that Yordy did subject the victim to unwanted physical contact while in front of the Mansion House Bar & Grill during the protest," a police news release state.
The Milton-based group's protest in Watsontown was more heated than its previous rallies in Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. It turned confrontational early on between a small group of counter-protesters across the street in front of the bar and some of the nearly 200 protesters gathered at the corner of Main Street and Brimmer Avenue. A confrontation in the middle of Main Street led borough police to shut down the street to traffic for three blocks, Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite said.
While small groups started to confront each other later on, forcing a line of police officers from Watsontown and other departments to stand between the groups, no violence occurred, and several people from both sides talked and seemed to agree on some points.
Yordy was cited with one summary harassment count. The charge was filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton.