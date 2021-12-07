Tentative spending plans in three Valley counties were approved on Tuesday and commissioners don't expect any tax increases.
The final approval of the budgets will take place before the first of the year.
In Northumberland County, commissioners unanimously approved an $89.3 million budget, which is more than $6 million higher than last year's total.
The budget is "pretty lean," county budget director Stephen Cook said.
In Snyder County, $20.9 million was approved for the 2022 budget, a lower budget than the current spending plan approved by commissioners a year ago.
Commissioners will have to close a $194,000 deficit by the end of the year to hit the mark, but commissioners Chuck Steininger and Joe Kantz both said their goal is to avoid a tax increase this year.
Union County's final plan is a work in progress, but commissioners expect taxes to dip.
The current projected budget is $23,504,925 — up from the current year's budget of $20,137,411 — and $2,092,572 more than current projected revenues. The revenues include $4,362,883 in projected pandemic recovery funding.
Daily Item reporters Justin Strawser, Marcia Moore and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.