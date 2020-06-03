A large number of mail-in ballots created most of the drama during Pennsylvania’s primary in the Valley on Wednesday, delaying official results in many cases.
For example, 46 percent of Montour County’s ballots were mailed in. County officials said they would count the ballots today. In Northumberland County a total of 15,839 votes were cast, 10,946 on election day, and 4,893 mail-ins.
The Pennsylvania Department of State is updating results today and over the course of the next few days as mail-in ballots are calculated. Check results here.
President Donald Trump, on the Republican side, and former Vice President Joe Biden, won their respective parties’ presidential nominations with little opposition, although Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard remained on the Democratic ballot.
In the Valley (pending mail-in ballots), Trump won 20,373 votes; Biden won 8,265, to Sanders’ 2,052 and Gabbard’s 482 as of midnight. Statewide, the president has 732,742 votes in the Republican primary. Biden picke dup 547,996 votes as of 7 a.m., with Sanders earning 132,504.
The only contested races locally — other than delegates to national nominating conventions — were the race to face incumbent Dan Meuser in the 9th Congressional District and a race to replace a retiring Garth Everett in the State House’s 84th District.
The Valley’s two incumbent U.S. House Representatives ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
Fred Keller, R12, of Kreamer, attracted 17,436 Valley votes (Union, Snyder, and Northumberland) and 79,381 across the distridt. Meuser, R-9, of Dallas, won 51,329 votes across the distirct.
Keller will face Lee Griffin, in the contest for the 12th Congressional District seat. Griffin, running unopposed won 5,636 votes on Tuesday.
Meuser, seeking his second term representing Pa-9 in the U.S. House of Representatives, will likely run against Laura Quick, who leads Gary Wegman, 11,888 to 10,394, in the Democratic primary.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick ran unopposed and gathered 25,333 votes. He will face Democrat Michelle Siegel, also running unopposed, who attracted 12,984 votes.
In the 23rd, Republican Gene Yaw was unopposed, picking up 30,113 votes Tuesday. He will meet Jackie Baker, 12,379 votes on Tuesday, in the fall.
In the state House, incumbent Republicans David Rowe (85th), Kurt Masser (107th) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (108th) all ran unopposed. Rowe pulled in 7,949 votes, Culver, 7,660, and Masser, 5,166. All will be unopposed in the fall as well unless someone earns enough write-in votes to make the ballot.
In the 84th, Everett, who represents Gregg and White Deer Townships in Union County and then Lycoming County, is retiring. Republican Joseph Hamm, with 6,985 votes is likely to face face Democrat Amanda Waldman, who took in 3,021 votes, in November. Hamm is well ahead of David Hines (2,007 votes) and Michael Dincher (1,215 votes) in GOP primary.