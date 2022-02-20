LEWISBURG — Andrea Amu made sure she was the first in line for the last day for dining at Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.
Amu, of Middleburg, saw other cars in the parking lot but no one gathered at the front door. She jumped out of the vehicle at 7:29 a.m. and started the line, which would eventually stretch through the parking lot through rows of cars.
“I always came here as a child and grew up in the area and always liked coming here,” said Amu. “We like their breakfast buffet, so I just wanted to come for one last breakfast. It’s sad. It’s sad for the area.”
Saturday marked the last day for Country Cupboard’s dining room. The gift shops will close on Feb. 26.
Amu came with her husband Mugi Amu and their neighbors David and Laura Walter.
“It’s a sad day for the area,” said David Walter. “This is where all the families gather.”
“You always get in and the staff is friendly,” Laura Walter said. “We’ll miss the shops and bakery.”
Sisters-in-law Lisa Portele, of Lorton, Va., and Linda Cardohely, of Quakertown, both former Valley residents, traveled on Saturday to meet with family one last time. They weren’t aware when they made plans that it would be the final day to eat there.
“We have so many wonderful memories here,” said Portele. “Bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties. I had my wedding cake made here.”
Every time both women came back to the area, the family would meet at Country Cupboard.
“I’m very sad,” said Portele. “I could cry. I’m heartbroken. This place is like a part of the family.”
The family even had a nickname for Country Cupboard: CC.
“It was about spending time with family,” said Cardohely. “There’s lots of memories attached. I used to work at Evangelical (Community Hospital, and I came over here with co-workers too.”
She and Protele also purchased some baked goods before dinner.
The Hessert family came from Williamsport for one last meal.
“It’s sad,” said Janet Hessert. “I used to come here with my mother and my grandmother. Four generations came together to eat here.”
Country Cupboard will be closed Sunday through Tuesday and gift shops will be open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Feb. 26. A Facebook post from the business said most gift shop items will be 40 percent off the original price starting Wednesday. Food, bakery and deli items will not be included.
The post said gift cards would not be redeemable for merchandise at the gift shop registers’ final week of business. Patrons are able to redeem leftover gift cards for cash at the guest services desk until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Chris Baylor, CEO of Baylor-Hamm Companies, said on Friday that 25 employees found other jobs and many were close to retirement. The day Country Cupboard closing was announced, the restaurant employed approximately 136 employees mixed between full and part-time. As of the last week the restaurant had 127 employees.