LEWISBURG — Lisa Kanora drove for 90 minutes to be the first in line for the Country Cupboard Express on Wednesday morning
The Country Cupboard Express, a two-person food truck set up in the parking lot of the Best Western Inn off Route 11, was opened last week by Robert and Jenn Hamm. The family-run small business sells some of the dishes and meals from the former Country Cupboard that closed down earlier this year.
"I drove down last week around noon and all they had left was soup," said Kanora, a resident of Granville. "It's good food. I used to come once a month to get it. I liked the shopping too. There's stuff from all over my house from Country Cupboard."
In January, the long-time owners of the restaurant and gift shop announced the closure of the business after being owned since 1973. The 77,000-square-foot location employed about 140 full- and part-time employees when the closing was announced. Evangelical Community Hospital purchased the property in April.
Kanora stood in line for an hour before the food truck opened. She said she quickly made friends with Marilyn Wert, of Mifflinburg, and Judy Mickanis, of Lewisburg.
"We miss Country Cupboard," said Wert. "This is sweet of them to do this. I love the family. I appreciate the food. I loved the shopping. I loved to bring my friends and family."
Wert said she planned to pick up macaroni and cheese for her 18-year-old grandson. Country Cupboard was his favorite restaurant ever since he was age 5, she said.
"This is the Lewisburg way," said Mickanis. "I know the family, and it's the family way of doing things."
Robert Hamm said he wasn't ready to give up the food business.
"We both thought this was the next best thing," said Hamm.
"He loves to cook," said Jenn Hamm.
Everything is made in a kitchen built in one of Hamm's warehouses and sold cold in quarts or pints. They selected popular items from the old Country Cupboard menu. The menu includes macaroni and cheese, baked corn, baked limas, beef vegetable soup, hamburger BBQ, creamed cabbage, chicken salad, sweet & sour dressing, and sweet and creamy dressing.
The first day was Oct. 19. When they opened at 11 a.m., the line was 60 people deep. By 11 a.m. Wednesday this week, it was 50 people deep.
"We sold out in two and half hours," said Robert Hamm. "The line was pretty much constant the whole time. We probably did 150 to 200 people."
Jenn Hamm said it was a nice feeling to have the community support them.
"A lot of the people were thankful and appreciative that we started to do this," she said. "They missed it."
Country Cupboard Express is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday or until they are sold out.